Regina King to produce series on boxer Carson Jones

NehaPublished: 15th October 2020 9:55 pm IST

Washington: Oscar-winning actor-director Regina King is all set to produce a drama series on American boxer Carson Jones.

The series, Slay, currently under development at The CW Network, will be produced by Regina and her sister Reina King’s production company, Royal Ties, and CBS Television Studios, as reported by Variety.

According to Variety, Slay will be written by Julian Johnson who is also its executive producer. Another executive producer Pam Veasey will be supervising it.

The project reunites King and Veasey who had formerly served as the show-runner of police procedural drama series ‘CSI: New York’ and ‘CSI: Cyber.’

Source: ANI

