Register criminal case against Tandur municipal chairman: Election Commission

By SM Bilal|   Published: 28th March 2021 10:35 pm IST

Hyderabad: Election Commission (EC) of India today ordered the registration of a criminal case against Tandur Municipal Chairman Tatikonda Swapna for casting a fake vote in the graduate MLC elections held on March 17 of this month.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state Shashank Goel has written a letter to the district collector and election officer to register the case. The inquiry conducted by the commission had found that Swapna had indeed cast a fake vote in the elections.

The commission conducted the inquiry after Congress party candidate and former minister G. Chinna Reddy lodged a complaint with the officials of the commission with proofs. A demand is already gaining momentum demanding the resignation or sacking of Swapna from her post by the district collector from different quarters of the state for casting the fake vote

