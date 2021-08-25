Register on ICA platform 5 days before flight to Abu Dhabi: Etihad

Abu Dhabi: Etihad airways on Tuesday announced that all passengers travelling to Abu Dhabi must register their details on the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) website five days prior to the flight with effect from August 27.

“If you’re flying on or before 27 August, please register as soon as you can before your flight. Some exemptions apply,” the airline said on its website.

Passengers can fly to Abu Dhabi if they are citizens or residents United Arab Emirates (UAE). They can also fly in if they are eligible for a visa on arrival or hold a visit visa for Abu Dhabi. For tourists, the visa must be issued in Abu Dhabi.

How to register?

Travellers must register via the ICA smart travel service no later than five days before your flight to Abu Dhabi

To register, passengers need to enter details such as their name, expected arrival date, arrival port, departure country, passport details, dates of vaccination doses, etc.

Download the UAE Al Hosn app – you’ll need this when you arrive.

Passengers will only be able to enter public places in Abu Dhabi if they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and have green status in the Al Hosn app.

Following vaccines approved in the UAE are: Sinopharm vaccine, Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Sputnik vaccine, Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Moderna vaccine and Sputnik V vaccine.

On August 23, Abu Dhabi temporarily suspended the visa on arrival service for travelers who have come or been there from any of the high-risk countries, including India, in the past 14 days.

Earlier this month, Etihad said on its website that Indian nationals with a visa or residence permit issued by the US, UK or an EU member state are eligible for a UAE visa.