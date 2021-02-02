Registration for admissions to self financing courses

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 2nd February 2021 7:19 pm IST
NEET 2020

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council for Higher Education and Commissionerate of Collegiate Education have started online registration service (DOST) for admission in self financing courses in aided and non-aided degree colleges. 

This online registration started on February 1, 2021, and will continue till February 2, 2021.

The colleges are instructed to furnish the details of spot admissions on 3rd and 4th February 2021.

Those students who have not used the web option so far will be entitled to admission. 

READ:  Telangana BJP's minority, OBC morcha wings declare new office-bearers
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 2nd February 2021 7:19 pm IST
Back to top button