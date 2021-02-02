Registration for admissions to self financing courses

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council for Higher Education and Commissionerate of Collegiate Education have started online registration service (DOST) for admission in self financing courses in aided and non-aided degree colleges.

This online registration started on February 1, 2021, and will continue till February 2, 2021.

The colleges are instructed to furnish the details of spot admissions on 3rd and 4th February 2021.

Those students who have not used the web option so far will be entitled to admission.