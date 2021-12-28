Registration for Common Law Admission Test to start from Jan 1

Hyderabad: The consortium of National Law Universities on Tuesday announced the dates for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT ) 2022. The registration process for the exam will begin on January 1, 2022.

Announcing the exam date for CLAT 2022, the Consortium of National Law Universities said that the CLAT exam is scheduled to be held on May 8, 2022.

Candidates wanting to write the exam can register through the official website.

While the registration process will begin on January 1, 2022 the last date to register is March 31, 2022.

The consortium of National Law Universities has reduced the Counselling fee from Rs 50,000 to Rs 30,000 for the General category candidates and Rs 20,000 for ST/SC/OBC/BC/EWS/PWD and other reservation candidates.