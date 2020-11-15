Registration of non-agri land on Telangana’s online portal from Nov 23

Hyderabad, Nov 15 : The Telangana government on Sunday decided that registration of non-agricultural land and properties in the state on the recently launched portal Dharani will begin from November 23.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar will formally launch the process.

This was decided by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at a meeting with top state officials on Sunday.

The registration of agricultural lands had commenced on October 29 when the Chief Minister inaugurated the portal.

At Sunday’s meeting, KCR noted that the process of online registration of agricultural land had received a very good response from the people. “They are of the view that a historical era has begun in land registration. People are happy that the registration process through Dharani portal has given them land security and hence immense satisfaction,” he said.

“Dharani portal has overcome the initial teething problems. In another three to four days it would overcome all problems. We have decided to commence registration of non-agricultural land and properties only after getting all the matters pertaining Dharani portal cleared,” the Chief Minister said.

The officials say the new system will plug loopholes in the registration process as well as store all land and property-related information online. The documents pertaining to registration, mutation, succession and partition too would be provided on the spot.

The officials have already uploaded on Dharani portal records of 59.46 lakh properties relating to 1.48 lakh acres of land in Telangana.

The idea behind Dharani portal is to provide services to people in a transparent manner with no scope for any corruption.

Developed as part of the integrated land record management system, the portal will enhance transparency and efficiency and also provide accountability and safe and hassle-free citizen services for land registrations, mutations and transfer.

The online network has been set up across 570 mandal revenue offices and also 142 sub-registrar offices.

Under the new Revenue Act, the Tehsildars will also function as Joint Sub-Registrars for the registration of agricultural properties while the Sub-Registrars will conduct registration of non-agricultural properties.

The registration of both agricultural and non-agricultural land was stopped in the first week of September to facilitate the transition to the online process.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.