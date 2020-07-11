Regularise nurses’ jobs: CPI tells KCR

Hyderabad: CPI Secretary and former MLA Ch Venkat Reddy today demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should regularise contract and outsourcing medical personnel in the state.

In a letter to KCR, the CPI leader said that the nurses and para medics are getting poor salary of Rs 17,500. With 14 years of service, several nurses in Gandhi, Osmania and other hospitals are staging protests for regular services he said. Since this is not enough amount the government has to increase it to Rs 25,000 a month he said.

Reddy also asked KCR government to encourage nurses and medical care personal to offer better services by regularising their jobs. The CPI with other political parties will stage protests on the issue, he added. He urged the government to take immediate action to regularise the nurses and para medical personnel.