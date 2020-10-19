Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein turns 19: Dia Mirza recalls ‘beautiful journey of love’

Mumbai, Oct 19 : Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein released 19 years ago on this day and lead actress of the film, Dia Mirza, recalled what she says was a beautiful journey of love.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a video featuring scenes from the romantic film, which also stars R. Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan.

Dia captioned it: “This one is very close to my heart. I was all of 19 and this was my first movie. Celebrating this beautiful journey of love. Love for storytelling, love for cinema. And your love for this movie. #19YearsOfRHTDM #RHTDM.”

The songs of film such as “Zara zara”, “Sach keh raha hai” and “Dil ko tumse” became popular upon release.

Recently, Madhavan noted how, despite faring below expectation upon release, the film has gone on to acquire an iconic stature over time.

“When the film released, it was a flop. They called it a disaster. But after it got out from the theatres it slowly became iconic in nature. Now, everybody is putting the songs up, of them singing and dancing to it,” Madhavan told IANS a while back.

“‘Bas ek hi Tamanna hai.. Rehna hai tere dil mei’ — RHTDM a love story that redefined love for many of us. My first film as an assistant on set as a 15 year old, little did I know that whats being made is going to live in our hearts forever. #19yearsofRHTDM,” tweeted Jackky Bhagnani, who had started his film journey as an assistant witgh the film.

Directed by Gautham Menon, the film is a remake of Tamil movie “Minnale”, which also starred Madhavan.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.