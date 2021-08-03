Rein Bazar cops arrest five police impersonators

Hyderabad: Four out of five men accused in a case of police impersonation were arrested on Tuesday by Rein Bazar police here.

The first accused, Syed Wasif was arrested on July 28 and was remanded to judicial custody. The police managed to apprehend the remaining four accused involved in the same crime on August 3.

The victim, an employee of Dosa Tella Bandi near the water tank in Santosh Nagar was accosted by the five accused on motorbikes on July 26. The accused introduced themselves as policemen and asked the accused to hand over his mobile phone post which they asked him to take them to his place of residence.

Upon doing so, they robbed the cash the victim had stowed away in a trunk box and threatened him against informing the police.

The police managed to recover the victim’s mobile phone as well as his lost amount of Rs 4,500. They also seized two other phones, a Yamaha bike and a Honda Activa which were used by the accused whilst accosting the victim.