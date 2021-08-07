Rekha Sharma to continue as NCW chairperson for 3 more years

New Delhi: Rekha Sharma was Friday given a three-year extension as the chairperson of the National Commission for Woman (NCW), according to an official order.

In a notification, the Women and Child Development Ministry said, “Central Government hereby nominates Rekha Sharma as Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, for another term of three years wef 07.08.2021, or till the age of 65 years or until further orders whichever is the earliest.”

Sharma, 57, assumed the charge of NCW chairperson on August 7, 2018.

She has been associated with the Commission as a member since August, 2015 and held the additional charge as the chairperson from September 29, 2017 before becoming its regular chief.

She has been a vocal advocate of gender sensitisation of police personnel since they are the first point of contact for victims.

She was also the pioneer in setting up a special ‘Happy to Help’ task force during the coronavirus pandemic to help the elderly stuck at homes alone. She has also been credited for starting a WhatsApp number for women to lodge complaints during the pandemic.

Sharma also courted some controversies with her comments.

Last October, she had stirred up a controversy with her comment that there is a “rise in love-jihad cases” in Maharashtra, drawing the ire of netizens, politicians and activists who demanded her resignation for giving credence to such a term.

In 2018, she also controversially called for the practice of confession in churches to be abolished after allegations emerged of abuse and blackmail of women who had made confessions.