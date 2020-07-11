Rekha’s security guard tests COVID-19 positive, bungalow sealed

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Rekha‘s bungalow in the Bandstand area of the Bandra locality has been sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after a security guard tested positive for COVID-19.

Bunglow sealed

The bungalow named Sea Springs has also been declared a containment zone and BMC has sanitised the locality completely.

The bungalow normally has two security guards on duty. One of them has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a timesofindia.indiatimes.com report.

The website added that the infected member of Rekha’s staff is currently undergoing treatment at a facility in Bandra Kurla Complex.

Rekha is the latest Bollywood celebrity whose staff has been affected by COVID-19.

Earlier, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, and Boney and Janhvi Kapoor, have reported that members of their staff have been infected by the COVID-19.

An official statement from Rekha or her office is awaited in the matter.

Bachchans test positive

On Saturday evening, Amitabh Bachchan had tweeted confirming he had tested Covid positive.

Soon after senior Bachchan’s tweet, his son Abhishek Bachchan had tweeted to confirm that he too had tested COVID positive.

Both actors were admitted to Nanavati hospital.

Source: IANS