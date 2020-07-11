Rekha’s security guard tests COVID-19 positive, bungalow sealed

Rekha is the latest Bollywood celebrity whose staff has been affected by COVID-19.

By Safoora Updated: July 12, 2020, 2:57 am IST
Rekha
Photo courtesy: IANS

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Rekha‘s bungalow in the Bandstand area of the Bandra locality has been sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after a security guard tested positive for COVID-19.

Bunglow sealed

The bungalow named Sea Springs has also been declared a containment zone and BMC has sanitised the locality completely.

The bungalow normally has two security guards on duty. One of them has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a timesofindia.indiatimes.com report.

The website added that the infected member of Rekha’s staff is currently undergoing treatment at a facility in Bandra Kurla Complex.

Rekha is the latest Bollywood celebrity whose staff has been affected by COVID-19.

Earlier, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, and Boney and Janhvi Kapoor, have reported that members of their staff have been infected by the COVID-19.

An official statement from Rekha or her office is awaited in the matter.

Bachchans test positive

On Saturday evening, Amitabh Bachchan  had tweeted confirming he had tested Covid positive.

Soon after senior Bachchan’s tweet, his son Abhishek Bachchan had tweeted to confirm that he too had tested COVID positive.

Both actors were admitted to Nanavati hospital.

Source: IANS
Categories
Bollywood
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close