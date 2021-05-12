Relations between Iran and Mysore during the reign of Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan

Mir Hussain Ali Khan Kirmani, was an Iranian scholar who migrated from Iran to Mysore and lived in Mysore at the court of both Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan. He is the author of an excellent two-part history in Persian on the life of these two rulers that was completed in 1802 – three years after the martyrdom of Tipu Sultan. The title of his work is “Nishan-e Hydari” It was translated into English by Colonel William Miles and published for the first time in London in 1864 by Oriental Translation Fund of Great Britain and Ireland. In 1997 it was reprinted by Asian Educational Services (New Delhi and Madras).

Mir Hussain Ali Khan Kirmani is also the author of another work in Persian titled “Tadhkirat-al-Bilaad wa’l-Hukkam” (Memorial of the Principalities and Governors) – completed in 1215 AH/1800-01 AD. It is a history of the twelve principalities under the jurisdiction of the Mysore kingdom.

Iranians of various walks of life — traders, scholars, artisans, and soldiers of fortune — had been coming regularly to the Mysore kingdom at the court of both Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan. One of the few documented evidences of official dispatch of a military contingent from Iran to Mysore is from Karim Khan Zand the King of Iran on the request of Hyder Ali.

