Relative murders 6 family members over property dispute

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old man hacked to death six members of his family over a property dispute.

The incident took place on Thursday night in the Gudauli village on the outskirts of Lucknow.

The accused, identified as Ajay Singh, reached the police station immediately after he killed his father, mother, brother, sister-in-law, nephew and niece.

The deceased have been identified as — Amar Singh, father of the accused, mother Ram Dulari, younger brother Arun Singh, his wife Ram Sakhi and their two children Saurabh, and Sarika.

Joint Commissioner of police (Crime) Nilabja Choudhury said that, prima facie, it appears that accused Ajay Singh is mentally unstable.

The Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey also reached the spot.

Dinesh Singh, DCP (central) said that prima facie it appears that Ajay was upset after a property was handed over to his brother by his father. The accused is being questioned about the motive and reasons behind the murders.

Five bodies were found inside the house while the body of the brother was found lying outside.

“He has no regret about what he has done. He reached the police station with his teenaged son Avinash and surrendered,” said Ramesh Singh Rawat, Station House Officer, Banthara.

Both, father and son have been taken into custody.

The local people said they gathered outside the house after hearing screams, but no one dared to enter the house after they saw Ajay Singh with a blood-soaked sickle.

The police officials said that the circumstantial evidence suggested that there had been considerable struggle before the accused killed the family members.

It is noteworthy that on April 25, five members of a family had been found dead inside their house in Etah. The police later said that the daughter-in-law had killed her father-in-law, sister and two children before committing suicide.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the victims of the Gudauli village killings have been sent for post-mortem and further investigations are on.

Source: IANS

