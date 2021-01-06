Relatives of KCR kidnapped over land dispute; rescued in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking case, three men, who are directly related to Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, were kidnapped from their home in Bowenpally in Hyderabad late Tuesday. A dispute related to land in Hafeezpet is known to be the reason behind the kidnap, police said in a preliminary investigation.

The three– former hockey player Praveen Rao and his brothers Sunil Rao and Naveen Rao, were later rescued by the police task force in the outskirts of the city, near Vikarabad on Wednesday morning.

According to police, around 7 pm, 15 members posing as IT sleuths entered the joint family of Praveen Rao at Manovikas Nagar in Bowenpally. After informing the family members that they came to conduct a search, the 15-member team separated Praveen Rao, his brothers, Naveen Rao and Sunil Rao from the rest of the family, task force police said.

At about 7.30 pm, they drove away with the three brothers in three separate vehicles. The family members approached the police at around 10 pm. Police immediately formed search parties and verified CCTV footage near Praveen’s house.

The kidnappers also snatched laptops and mobile phones from them. Some valuables in the house were also stolen.

Police in the city were then alerted. It was during this sequence that the kidnappers chased the vehicles and intercepted the cars at Rangopalpet. All three have been arrested and are being investigated

According to the family members, former Andhra Pradesh tourism minister Bhuma Akhil Priya and her husband Bhargav’s family are behind the kidnapping. The police, on Wednesday morning, also arrested Akhila Priya from her Kukatpally residence, along with the others suspected.

Bowenpally Inspector K Ravi Kumar said a case has been registered under sections 448, 419, 341, 342, 506, 366 r/w 149 of the IPC. More details would be revealed soon, he added.