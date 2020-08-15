Relax norms for antigen tests: Goa IMA urges govt

Panaji, Aug 15 : The Goa chapter of Indian Medical Association on Saturday urged for relaxation in stringent norms for antigen tests to enable more hospitals to conduct such tests on suspected cases and help arrest the spread of coronavirus.

A team of doctors from government and private sectors also must be formed to advise the state government on the steps to control the spread of coronavirus infections, IMA-Goa chief Dr S Samuel said in a statement here.

“We feel that stringent criteria for antigen testing needs to be relaxed, so that more hospitals can do these tests to help the government control this disease,” Samuel said.

The Health Department this week made antigen test mandatory for patients visiting government hospitals to prevent infections among medical professionals, amid a surge in the numbers of doctors and nurses infected by Covid-19. Goa crossed over 10,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Doctors affiliated to the IMA-Goa were also roped in by the state to provide tele-counselling to asymptomatic corona patients who opted for home isolation and distribution of home isolation medical kits to them.

“The government must form a committee of doctors from government and private sectors for suggestions to manage the crisis,” Samuel said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.