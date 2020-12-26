Release funds of Kisan Samaan Nidhi to 70 lakh farmers in WB immediately: Jitin

New Delhi, Dec 26 : The Congress on Saturday slammed the Central and the West Bengal government for keeping the interests of 70 lakh farmers at bay by not including them in the ‘Kisan Samaan Nidhi’ scheme and demanded immediate release of funds to them.

Congress leader Jitin Prasada said, “It is sad to learn that 70 lakh farmers of West Bengal are out of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kisan Samaan Nidhi programme just because of the egoistic attitude of the Central and state governments.”

His remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred Rs 18,000 crore into the bank accounts of over nine crore farmers.

Prasada, who is also the in-charge for West Bengal of Congress said, “The Rs 14,000 amount which was to be transferred into the bank accounts of farmers has not been done.”

“Who is responsible for this? I demand that the central and state government should keep the interest of farmers and its people on top priority and they should transfer thr amount which is their right so that they can cope in these troubling times,” Prasada added.

On Friday PM Modi had also lashed out at the West Bengal government for not facilitating this programme and denying benefits to 70 lakh farmers of the state. He said the state governments of different political parties in other states have, however, facilitated this PM Kisan Scheme.

Eyeing the assembly polls, the Prime Minister also targeted the Left parties for not doing anything in West Bengal when they were in power there.

–IANS

aks/ash