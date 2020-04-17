Release of gas in public may lead to COVID-19 infection

Canberra: Release of gases in public may lead to coronavirus infection, researchers believe.

An Australian doctor Andy Tagg pointed out that farting could cause coronavirus. He reached that conclusion following a series of tests he conducted on coronavirus patients earlier this year.

He cited tests that revealed the virus was present in the feces of 55 percent of patients with COVID-19.

Dr Tagg wrote: “Well, SARS-CoV-2 can be detected in feces. It has been found in an asymptomatic individual up to 17 days post-exposure.”

The doctor added that previous tests have shown farts have the power to spray talcum powder like particles to long distances.

He added: “Perhaps SARS-CoV-2 can be spread through the power of farting; we need more evidence.”

The statement by Dr Tagg seemed to be approved by the China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention which stated that pants can help in stopping the virus from getting transmitted through gases.

With news of gases causing coronavirus the social media went berserk with a number of memes and funny videos.

Following the release of this information the Indians seem to in a dilemma whether they could continue to eat their favourite chana, besan (chana floor) and various masalas that believe to produce acidity and gases.

