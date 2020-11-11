Release him now, wife of journo writing on Hathras rape case demands

Thiruvananthapuram: Siddique Kappan, a Delhi based Journalist and secretary of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on October 5, while he was on his way to report the alleged Hathras gang-rape and murder of a 19- year old Dalit woman.

Kappan and three Campus Front of India members Atiq-ur Rehman, Masood Ahmed and Alam have been named under sedition charges, The Indian Express reported.

Kappan’s wife Rahyanath, and his friends are not allowed to meet him since his arrest and it’s been over a month now. He has been incarcerated in Mathura jail. His lawyers say this has further delayed the bail procedure.

“What is his crime? I want to see him at least once, even if it means through a video call. Kappan is diabetic and we are in the dark about his current health condition. Even our lawyers were not allowed to meet him. I am losing my will and courage,” says Rahyanath.

The case registered on October 4 pertains to an alleged conspiracy to incite riots along caste lines and also to defame the Uttar Pradesh government, scroll.in told.

A Mathura court recently remanded the four accused, including Kappan, in STF custody.

“The Supreme Court granted permission to my husband to speak to his mother after we moved a petition. But I could not speak to him so far. Our lawyers were unable to meet him. Without getting his signature we cannot file a bail application. We are really concerned about his health.

We heard certain news reports that Kappan received Rs one crore from somewhere. But those spreading rumours ignore the fact that our house has been under construction for the last eight years. We used to save from his salary and the construction has now been halted,” Rahyanath said.

“They have charged him under the UAPA for going to report the death of a 19-year-old. It seems like a political plot against my husband. I will fight till justice is served. He is the sole breadwinner of my family. We don’t know what all charges will be added now,” she said, PTI reported.

Rahyanath said their application seeking permission for meeting Kappan on October 16 was rejected.

“The court asked our lawyers to go to jail to meet him. But the jail officials refused to allow and asked them to move the court. However, the application was rejected,” she said.

Mullappally Ramachandran

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran said that attempts are being made to block independent journalism, ANI reported.



After meeting Kappan’s wife, who visited him here on Monday, he told media persons that the Uttar Pradesh government should be prepared to tell his family what he did wrong.



“It has been a month since the journalist was arrested by the UP police. He has been remanded in police custody indefinitely. There is a denial of justice going on. If he has committed a crime, evidence has to be produced and file a charge sheet. Detaining someone indefinitely is not a part of a democratic system,” he said.



“Our constitution does not allow the illegal detention of a person and it is a violation of human rights,” he added.

