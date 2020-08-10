Release names of civil services candidates in reserve list: Stalin

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M K Stalin on Monday questioned the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on why it has not announced the names of the 98 candidates in the reserve list who had cleared the civil services exams.

Stalin said the 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker section (EWS) affects the prospects of the candidates from Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

In a statement Stalin said of the 927 civil services vacancies, only 829 candidates have been selected and their names announced by the UPSC after the civil services exams 2019 and an interview.

Stalin added that the UPSC had said the candidates for the 98 vacancies were in the reserve list without announcing their names.

The DMK president pointed out that the cut-off marks for the EWS candidates in the main exams were 696, which was lower than the 699 marks for ST, 705 marks for SC and 718 for OBC.

Source: IANS