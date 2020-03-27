Release of NEET admit cards delayed, exam postponed

New Delhi: NEET admit cards which were to be issued on 27th March 2020 will now be released later on after assessing the situation. The situation will be assessed after 15th April 2020.

Meanwhile, NEET which was scheduled to be held on 3rd May has been postponed due to coronavirus outbreak that has claimed the lives of thousands of people worldwide. The exam has been postponed to the last week of May.

NTA issues public notice

In the public notice, National Testing Agency (NTA) mentioned, “In view of the hardships faced by the parents and the students due to COVID-19 epidemic, the National Testing Agency has postponed the ensuing NEET (UG) May 2020 examination scheduled to be held on the 3rd May 2020”.

It also mentioned, “As of now the examination is proposed to be held in the last week on May 2020. Exact date will be announced later on after assessing the situation”.

For further clarification, the candidates can contact at 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953, 8882356803.

Coronavirus cases

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India cross 700. There are at least 640 active COVID-19 cases in India at present, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

Globally, the coronavirus pandemic has killed 25,066 people, with Europe accounting for most of the deaths.

