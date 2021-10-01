Releasing funds to states is constitutional obligation of Centre: CM KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today said that there is nothing like the “central government funding” and that is is the Union government’s constitutional obligation to release funds to states.

“The Finance Commission makes recommendations and the central government releases funds to the states accordingly,” he said, during the question hour session in the assembly ongoing Assembly session. He also informed of a policy decision taken by Telangana to allocate funds to local bodies equivalent to funds allocated by the Centre.

KCR also said he was keen on sharing the Telangana government’s achievement in developing villages across the state, and appealed to Assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to hold an elaborate discussion on the government’s Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes, and also on implementation of the NREGA programme.

The chief minister appealed for a committee to be set up to tour any village recognised by the opposition to evaluate developmental activity carried out by the state.