Reliance Jio invites applications from freshers to fill Graduate Engineer Trainee vacancies

Bengaluru: Reliance Jio, an Indian telecommunication company has invited applications from freshers to fill Graduate Engineer Trainee vacancies.

As per the details shared by the company on its website, candidates must hold B.E/B.Tech degree in order to be eligible for the post.

Apart from it, the candidates must have knowledge of 4G, 3G, and 2G networks, communication skills both in written and verbal, understanding of network deployment, analytical skills, etc.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website of Reliance Jio (click here).

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio which is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is a telecommunication company headquartered in Mumbai. It is the third-largest mobile operator in the world. In India, it is the largest mobile operator.

Apart from being the largest mobile operator in India, it is also known for other services including JioFiber, JioBusiness, Jio branded devices, Jio Apps, etc.

Currently, three are only three private wireless mobile operators in India i.e., Jio, Airtel India, and Vi. Out of them, Jio has the highest subscribers.