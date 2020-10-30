Reliance Jio’s Q2 net profit logs near 3-fold jump (Ld)

Mumbai, Oct 30 : Telecom major Reliance Jio Infocomm on Friday reported a near three-fold rise in its standalone net profit for the July-September quarter at Rs 2,844 crore.

During the same period of last year, the company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 990 crore.

Jio’s revenue from operations during the period under review rose 33 per cent to Rs 17,481 crore.

Its total income for the second quarter of FY21 stood at Rs 17,678 crore, against Rs 13,157 crore earned during the corresponding period of the last financial year.

The company’s total customer base as on September 30, 2020 was 40.56 crore, with a growth of 1.8 per cent.

Its average revenue per user (ARPU) during the quarter was Rs 145 per subscriber per month.

Total wireless data traffic during the quarter was 1,442 crore GB with a growth of 1.5 per cent. Jio’s total voice traffic during the quarter wa 93,223 crore minutes.

The company said that it has become the only operator (outside China) to have reached the milestone of 40 crore subscribers in a single country market.

Wireless gross addition showed a strong sequential increase to 2.72 crore as lockdown restrictions began to ease during the quarter.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.