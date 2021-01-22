Reliance net profit up 12 pc in Q3 at Rs 13,101 cr

New Delhi: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 12 per cent rise in December quarter net profit on improving oil-to-chemical business, strong continued momentum in retail and steady telecom unit Jio.

Consolidated net profit in October-December stood at Rs 13,101 crore, compared to Rs 11,640 crore net earning in the same period a year back, the company said in a filing to stock exchanges.

Revenue from operations was lower at Rs 128,450 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal, as against Rs 157,165 crore a year back.