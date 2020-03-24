Reliance to pay twice to those employees who earn below ₹30,000

NewDelhi: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) announced a slew of measures to fight against deadly coronavirus infection spread across the country. Those who earn below ₹30,000 per month, will get their salaries twice a month in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

“For those earning below ₹30,000 per month, salaries will be paid twice a month to protect their cash flow and mitigate any overwhelming financial burden,” Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries said in a statement.

Originated in China’s Wuhan city, the deadly virus claimed over 10,000 lives worldwide. India has so far reported nearly 500 coronavirus positive cases.

“RIL has deployed the combined strengths of Reliance Foundation, Reliance Retail, Jio, Reliance Life Sciences, Reliance Industries, and all the 6,00,000 members of the Reliance Family on this action plan against COVID-19,” the company said.

Even if the work is halted, the company will continue to pay contract and temporary workers. Reliance Industries also extended the work-from-home platform to most of its employees except those who handle critical roles in maintaining the Reliance Jio network.

Reliance Foundation Hospital in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) set up a dedicated 100- bedded centre at Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai for patients who test positive for COVID-19. The company also donated ₹5 crore to Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Reliance will provide free fuel for all emergency service vehicles used to transport: a. COVID-19 patients (service is provided only for vehicle used for COVID-19 patients and as per list provided by Government agencies, to ensure efficient impact and withdrawal post end of pandemic) to and from quarantine and isolation facilities. b. Quarantined people on the basis of lists provided by Government agencies.

Reliance Retail across the country will remain functional during the lockdown. All the essentials, including staples, fruits and vegetables, bread, breakfast cereals and other items of daily use will be available in more 700 Reliance Retail across the country.

