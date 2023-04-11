Relief collected in Hyderabad for Syria earthquake victims await nod amid war

Hyderabad: The relief material collected by Indian citizens for the victims of the earthquake in the Kingdom of Syria has not reached the country as a result of international sanctions imposed on Syria and the permissions required by the Syrian embassy for the departure of aid are awaited, Syrian diplomatic sources said.

It has been decided by the diplomatic authorities that along with the receipt of permits, containers will be sent to Latakia port Syria through Mumbai port and all the items collected by the embassy in different states of the country including Hyderabad will be sent.

The devastating February 6 earthquakes that killed over 57,300 people in the two neighbouring nations of Syria and Turkiye.

Syrian journalist Vayil Odad, who lives in Delhi, said that Indian citizens have ensured generous assistance for the citizens of Syria suffering from various problems and arrangements are being made for the departure of the items received as early as possible.

He said that due to international sanctions, Syria is not only facing a war situation, but on many other fronts, the country is facing difficulties and, in this situation, the embassy also needs cooperation to transport goods from Mumbai port to Latakia port.

The Siasat Daily arranged a relief collection counter for the earthquake victims of Syria in the under-construction building adjacent to the Haj House building in Hyderabad city and collected good amount of relief for the country and during the collection of goods, it was strictly emphasized that old and used clothes should not be sent, but despite this, some irresponsible people sent not only used but also unusable clothes. Videos of cartoons opened for the purpose of isolating them are being circulated on social media. However, only after the complete verification of the goods, these items will be despatched from Mumbai port to Latakia port.