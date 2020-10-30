Hyderabad flood: MBT alleges scam in relief amount distribution

Hyderabad: Spokesman of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), Amjed Ullah Khan demanded a probe into the distribution of relief amount sanctioned for the victims of Hyderabad floods.

MBT levels serious allegations

Leveling allegation against leaders of ruling party, its allies and officials, he alleged that amounts are being disbursed without proper verification. He also claimed that public fund is being used as a campaign for the upcoming GHMC election.

He alleged that Aadhaar Cards of innocent people are being used for this purpose. He urged the Minister for MA&UD, K Taraka Rama Rao to look into the matter.

Relief package for Hyderabad flood victims

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had announced that each household affected by the floods in and around Hyderabad will get Rs. 10, 000 as assistance.

He had also announced that all the houses which were totally damaged in the rains and floods would be given an assistance of Rs 1 lakh each, and those partially damaged would be given Rs 50,000 each.

Following the Chief Minister’s directive, the Finance Department released Rs 550 crore to the Municipal Administration Department.

The heavy rains and floods on October 13-14 and again on October 17 inundated many areas, affecting 37,400 families.