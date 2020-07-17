Relief package passed to flourish J&K’s economy

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 17th July 2020 4:38 pm IST

Srinagar: To tackle the slowdown due to COVID-19, the Jammu & Kashmir Administrative Council (AC) which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor G.C. Murmu on Friday approved a relief package to revive the Union territory’s economy.

“Earlier, the Union government rolled out a Rs 20 lakh crore package under the umbrella of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’, sharply focusing on MSMEs, priority sectors and vulnerable segments. However, the Jammu & Kashmir government felt a need to consider similar handholding measures for areas/borrowers not covered under the Central Government package.”

an official statement said.

“In order to clear the supply of sales tax/VAT arrears under the relief package, the amnesty scheme has been extended up to 31st, October 2020. Whereas, the date of filing of reimbursement claims (GST returns/claims) for the period from January to March 2020 has been extended to 15th October 2020 and for the period April to June 2020 to 15th November 2020.

“However, considering the issues due to COVID-19 pandemic, self-attestation of claimants has been enabled and scanned copies of such documents verified by the consignee and attested by the claimants with a post-dated cheque shall be accepted for reimbursement for a period of 6 months.

To enable smooth transition out of the pandemic driven economic shock, under the relief package, the surcharge leviable on the fixed charges of all the industrial/commercial establishments in J&K for the period 31st March 2020 to 31st October 2020 shall be borne by the government, it said.

Stamp duty on fresh lending under the GoI’s/J&K government’s package shall also be waived off under the relief package so that the cost of lending is reduced.

Moreover, the Administrative Council directed the nce Department to come up with a proposal for interest subvention for currently operating establishments, in consultation with the stories & Commerce Department. Industries Department also directed to implement the policy of preference for local manufacturers in procurement through an appropriate mechanism.

Source: IANS
