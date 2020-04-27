Relief for Telangana with further fall in Covid cases

Hyderabad: In further relief for Telangana, the state reported only two Covid-19 cases on Monday.

This is for the first time in more than a month that the number of cases slumped to this level. Both the cases were reported from Greater Hyderabad. For a second consecutive day, not a single case was reported from 32 other districts.

With this, the total number of cases in the state marginally rose to 1,003.

The state had reported 11 cases on Saturday and seven on Sunday.

No death was reported on Monday and the toll stands at 25.

According to the Health Department, 16 people were discharged on Monday. With this, the number of those undergoing treatment fell to 646.

Source: IANS

