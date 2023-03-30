Religion gives sense of duty, connects us with moral values: Adityanath

Gorakhpur: Religion gives a sense of duty and one should not mistake it just as a medium of worship, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday, while greeting people on Ram Navami.

Talking to reporters after completing rituals of Kanya Pujan and Shri Ram Janmotsav at the Gorakhnath temple here, he also said the world is realising the power of a strong and powerful India.

“New India is being formed with positivity and creativity under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said and added that “the concept of Ram Rajya is also being realised in ‘Samarth Bharat'” with benefits of schemes reaching every section of society without any discrimination.

“Many public welfare programmes are in front of everyone. The needy were given free of cost accommodation, toilet, cooking gas connection, electricity connection without any discrimination,” he said.

Not only this, free ration was also made available to the poor in time of crisis and efforts are being made to bring about comprehensive change in the life of every citizen, Adityanath said.

Greeting people on the festival, he said, “Religion should not be mistaken just as a medium of worship. It gives a sense of duty. Religion connects us with virtue, duty and moral values…”.

Adityanath said Ram Navami is being celebrated with enthusiasm across the state, particularly in the birthplace of Ram, Ayodhya.

“Since Wednesday, more than 15 lakh devotees have visited Hanumangarhi and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya after bathing in the holy Saryu river,” he said.

The government has also organised Durga Saptshati and Akhand Ramayana recitations in various places in the state, the chief minister said.