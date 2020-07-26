Religious heads: Each family should sacrifice only 1 animal and avoid distribution of meat

Hyderabad: A couple of days left for Baqra’eid, the confusion is still prevalent among the muslims as to what is to be done on that day. The citizens appear to be scared to buy the cattle for Eid. If they do not, how would they celebrate Eid and follow Allah’s command?

To find answers to the present confusions, siasat.com have spoken to the heads of different communities in the city. “One thing is very clear that there is no alternative to virtues one can get after sacrificing an animal. Though everyone can give charity if they want but without any intention of getting the same virtues which they get after sacrificing animals every Baqra’eid,” said the religious heads anonymously.

While, all of them also urged the public to avoid the sacrifice of bigger cattle like the camel and cow in order to restrict the spread of any unhygienic germs and the virus. They have also requested the GHMC to ensure proper sanitisation for all the three Eid days and also have requested the public to maintain cleanliness.

A spokesperson of Jamiat Ahle Hadees said, “Sacrificing an animal is a big risk just as getting meat from the market is. Meanwhile, ensuring safety is in the hands of the public. There is no alternative for sacrificing but it’s recommended to ensure things like known butcher, proper sanitised equipment and lastly all those families which would sacrifice more than one animal must give only one while the remaining money can be distributed among the poor.”

Meanwhile, Syed Shah Hameed Hussian Shuttari, President All India Sunni Ulema Board, explaining the procedure of distribution of meat said, “The meat is distributed in three parts all those poor ready to accept meat must be given but only to those who are known and live nearby. People must avoid distribution of meat to relatives and friends living very far or red zone areas. People must know that even the religion also teaches that prevention is essential.”

A resident of Banjara Hills said, “Every year we would sacrifice three animals but this year it would only be one and the entire cutting procedure will be done by my servant, my brother and I. We believe that the distribution would not be done. Instead money would be distributed to poor and the sacrificed animal would maximally be used by us only.”

Tahseen Fatima, the head of Al Huda Institute Hyderabad, echoes the sentiments expressed by Shuttari. “Prevention is right in the hand of people. As there is no alternative of virtues of sacrificing all those who wish to perform it can do so. But everyone must avoid taking and giving meat to strangers and also avoid going to meet relatives or friends on Eid.”

President of Mohammedia Jamat Khana, of the Bohra community, Hakeemuddin said, “Sacrificing animals on Baqra’eid is not mandatory in our community. Only those who wish to can do so and every year only a handful of them do so. However, this year we believe only one or two to do so as it is a huge risk.”

Bushra Fatima, resident of Tolichowki said, “We would sacrifice more than three sheep every Eid but this year it is only going to one. And money from the next two will be given to Rohingyas. People must not distribute it to the poor and can store the meat, make different dishes, have diets full of protein as the pandemic doesn’t allow such socialisation.”