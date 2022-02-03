Remains of 629 missing soldiers from Iran-Iraq war found

The Iraqi Red Crescent Organization announced that the remains of 629 soldiers who went missing during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war have been found.

In a statement on Tuesday, the organization demanded that the families receive the remains of 629 soldiers who were killed in the armed conflict between the two countries that lasted 8 years.

The organization called on the families to receive the remains of their relatives from the cemetery of Al-Hassan Al-Basri in Al-Zubair district, Basra governorate, in the south of the country, without providing details of when and where they were found.

The Iraqi Red Crescent (IRCS)calls on their families to receive the remains of 629 martyrs in the Iranian -Iraqi war

https://t.co/NY6ZUrH2p9 pic.twitter.com/fuQK1AKthd — الهلال الاحمر العراقي (@iraqircs) February 1, 2022

The two neighboring countries fought a violent 8-year war (1980-1988) that left about one million dead on both sides (according to unofficial statistics) and economic losses estimated at about a trillion dollars.

Several exchange ceremonies have taken place in the past years, with hundreds of remains transferred to their countries of origin under a 2008 agreement with the International Committee of the Red Cross.

“Over 30 years have passed since the end of the conflict and thousands of families on both sides still remain in the dark on the fate of their loved ones,” the ICRC said in April.