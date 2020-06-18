Remark against Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti: Amish Devgan apologizes

New Delhi: News18 anchor Amish Devgan who had ‘inadvertently’ made an objectionable remark against Saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti tendered an apology.

The anchor claimed that he unintentionally referred to ‘Khilji’ as ‘Chisti’.

In 1 of my debates,I inadvertently referred to ‘Khilji’ as Chishti. I sincerely apologise for this grave error and the anguish it may hv caused to followers of the Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti, whom I revere. I have in the past sought blessings at his dargah.I regret this error — Amish Devgan (@AMISHDEVGAN) June 16, 2020

Clarrification by Amish Devgan

In the video share by News18 India Twitter handle, the anchor can be seen explaining the details of the debate wherein he ‘accidentally’ made an objectionable remark against the Saint.

Actually, I wanted to say something and by mistake, I made the remark, he added.

Muslims’ stand after apology

Speaking to media persons, Salman Chishty, the Gaddi Nashin of Dargah Ajmer Sharif said that although we accept the apology, it is not enough. He also expressed apprehension over the repetition of such incident.

In order to avoid repetition of anything similar to this incident, the possibility of approaching the Supreme Court for guidelines is being explored.

Debate

Earlier, during the debate, he referred Saint Chishti as Lootera Chishti.

I urge Indian Muslims to file FIR against this anchor for his defaming remark on great Muslim sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti رح#ArrestAmishDevgan pic.twitter.com/5iklOjln96 — arif qureshi (@arifqur48913020) June 16, 2020

After the incident, Raza Academy lodged a complaint against the anchor and demanded FIR against him.

In Hyderabad too, a complaint was lodged against the anchor in Bahadurpura Police Station.

Across the country, more than 100 FIRs have been registered against the anchor.

Salman Chishty had tweeted, “this extremist n radical man @AMISHDEVGAN masquerading as a TV anchor is a massive bolt on Journalistic ethos as well as all Tv/Social Media platforms! Now that since last evening more than 100 plus police complaint n FIRs have been lodged against him across India for disturbing”

Darul-ul-Uloom, Deoband had also condemned the incident.

Darul Uloom Deoband condemds the foul language used by the TV anchor of @News18India and seeks legal action against him.#ArrestAmishDavgan pic.twitter.com/SdDBlU3ZxF — Mubashir_Rana (@Mubashir_Raana) June 17, 2020

A petition has been started on change.org against the anchor.

