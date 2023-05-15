Remarks on PM Modi: Police asked to file case against Cong’s Rajasthan in-charge

Jaipur: A court in Rajasthan on Monday directed the police to file a case against Congress’ Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on the basis of a complaint filed by BJP legislator Madan Dilawar over remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a speech.

Dilawar’s lawyer, Manoj Puri, said: “In March, a complaint was submitted against Randhawa at Mahavir Nagar police station. The police did not register the case. Then, on behalf of Dilawar, the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Kota had presented an ‘istgasa’ against the Congress in-charge. On Monday, the court, while hearing, ordered the Mahavir Nagar police station to register a case on Dilawar’s application.”

“The complaint was submitted on May 3. On May 10, the court had sought a report from SP Sharad Chowdhary in which the SP presented the report in court. It was said in the report that Randhawa had given a speech in Jaipur, so the case could not be found in Kota. For this reason, Kota police did not register the case,” he added.

After listening to the arguments, the court said: “The speech which was given in Jaipur has its effect not only in Kota but also in the whole country.”

The court then ordered presenting the investigation report of the case by registering an FIR.

Meanwhile, the Mahaveer Nagar police station officials said that they had not yet received the court order.

On receipt of the order, the order of the court will be followed.