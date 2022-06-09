Remarks on Prophet: Offender will be taught lesson, says NSA Ajit Doval

New Delhi: Iranian foreign ministry, in a statement, said that it is satisfied with the National Security Advisor (NSA) of India Ajit Doval’s statement on the row over remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

In the statement, the ministry mentioned that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, who is on his first visit to India since he assumed office last year, has raised the issue of the controversial remarks, made by two former BJP spokespersons, in his meeting with Ajit Doval in the national capital on Wednesday.

“Ajit Doval reaffirmed the Indian government and officials’ respect for the Prophet Muhammed, saying offenders will be dealt with, at the government and related bodies levels, in such a way that others will learn a lesson,” the Iranian foreign ministry statement read.

BJP suspended Nupur Sharma, expelled Naveen Jindal

On June 5, 2022, BJP officially announced that it is suspending its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the primary membership of the party. Another spokesperson and leader Naveen Jindal was expelled from the party.

The controversial statements made by them have set off an international furore.

Several Muslim nations, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia and Iran, as well as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation have officially protested their statements and demanded an apology.

