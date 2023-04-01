Remarks on RSS: Another defamation suit filed against Rahul Gandhi

"Kauravas of the 21st century wear Khakhi half-pants and run shakhas. Besides them stand two to three richest people of the country," he allegedly said in his remarks.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 1st April 2023 8:23 pm IST
Why is public's retirement money being invested in Adani groups: Rahul Gandhi asks Centre
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

After the conviction for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, now another defamation case has been filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Haridwar Court for his alleged comment referring to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as the ‘Kauravas of the twenty-first century.’

Kamal Bhadauria, an RSS worker, filed a criminal defamation lawsuit. The matter will be heard by the Court on April 12.

“Kauravas of the 21st century wear Khakhi half-pants and run shakhas. Besides them stand two to three richest people of the country,” he allegedly said in his remarks.

MS Education Academy

The petition further alleged that Gandhi insulted ‘Pujaris’ in his speech and hurt the feelings of the people of the country.

Gandhi allegedly made these remarks at the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 1st April 2023 8:23 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button