Remembering Irrfan Khan, son Babil pens emotional lines with unseen pic

Mumbai: It has been a few months to the demise of the talented star Irrfan and his fans continue to miss his presence. His son Babil Khan and wife Sutapa Sidkar often keep sharing unseen photos of the late Angrezi Medium actor with fans that leave everyone overwhelmed. On Sunday, he shared another such happy memory in which the actor can be seen holding a peacock.

What did Babil Khan write?

Taking to the Instagram handle on Sunday, Babil Khan posted a candid picture of his father, looking suave in a suit and posing with a peacock. Along with a unseen picture of Irrfan Khan, Babil expressed that it felt like the late actor was on a long shoot. Babil wrote, “I still feel like you’ve gone for a long shoot, a long schedule underwater and you’ll come back after you’ve finished your job.”

He also two emotional and heart touching lines in Hindi which read, ‘Ruh bankar milunga usko aasmanon mein kahin, Pyaar dharti par farishton se kiya nahi jata’.

Sutapa remembers Irrfan Khan on Diwali

Missing Irrfan Khan on the occasion of Diwali, wife Sutapa Sidkar had posted a memorable picture of the late actor feeding his song. “Diwali Ages ago when baba had to feed them and he has fed them right things to now walk alone. Irrfan may you shine upon them always from the world of stars #Happychildren’sday #happydiwali,” Sutapa captioned the image.

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 this year after battling with cancer for almost two years. The actor had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour back in 2017, after which he headed to London for treatment. Irrfan was last seen in Angrezi Medium with Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Deepak Dobriyal.