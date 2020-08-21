Remembering notable Bollywood stars who passed away in 2020

With the year 2020 itself being unfortunate due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, tragedy seems to be its leitmotif. This year has been cruel to the entire world, particularly to the entertainment industry as movie shootings were suspended for months and film release schedules have also been postponed indefinitely, resulting which resulted in a significant loss to the industry.

Moreover, apart from that, the entertainment industry has also lost some of its noted celebrities, stars and talented personalities as well. From young talents like Sushant Singh Rajput to versatile actors like Irrfan Khan, the list of stars who passed away came as a blow for many fans. Here are some notable names:

1. Rishi Kapoor

Ace Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai at the age of 67 on April 30, 2020, after battling with cancer for almost two years. He was the second son of actor Raj Kapoor and grandson of Prithviraj Kapoor. He made his debut in as a child artiste in Mera Naam Joker (1970 had and as an adult protagonist, his first film was Bobby in 1973, which in fact was a little controversial for its time. Rishi Kapoor entertained audiences for almost 4 decades and was last seen in ‘102 Not Out’ alongside his best friend and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

2. Irrfan Khan

One of the finest and most versatile actors of his time, Irrfan Khan breathed his last on April 29 in Mumbai after suffering from a colon infection. He was earlier diagnosed with rare neuroendocrine cancer and battled with it for almost 2 years. Irrfan was known for his extraordinary acting skills. After starting his career in Indian Television, he steadily progressed and went on to deliver some memorable performances in films like The Life of Pi, The Lunchbox, Piku, Paan Singh Tomar, The Namesake, and Maqbool among others. His last film was Angrezi Medium.

3. Sushant Singh Rajput

Saying goodbye is never easy, especially when it comes to icons and stars whom we admire. Bollywood’s young talent Sushant Singh Rajput, who was just 34 years old, reportedly died by suicide at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14. His performance as Manav Deshmukh in Indian TV serial ‘Pavitra Rishta’ had touched millions of hearts. Sushant then made his debut on the big screen in 2013 with the film Kai Po Che. It was the beginning of his amazing and eventful career. He earned praise for his performance in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shuddh Desi Romance, and Chhichhore, among others.

4. Saroj Khan

Bollywood’s veteran choreographer and national award winner Saroj Khan passed away due to a cardiac arrest on July 3 at the age of 71. She was fondly called ‘Masterji’ and was unwell due to a kidney infection from many days before her death. She joined the film industry as a child artist and her first movie as an independent choreographer was ‘Geeta Mera Naam’ in 1974.

5. Wajid Khan

Wajid Khan, of composer duo Sajid-Wajid, died at the age of 42 on June 1 in Mumbai due to a cardiac arrest. Sajid-Wajid had made their Bollywood debut with Salman’s 1998 movie Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. They went on to create chartbusters for Salman’s various films, including Garv, Tere Naam, Tumko Na Bhool Payenge, Partner, and more.

6. Jagdeep

Veteran Bollywood comedian Jagdeep passed away on July 9 due to old-age related health issues. He is remembered by many as ‘Soorma Bhoopali’ who appeared in over 400 films. Born on March 29, 1939, in Amritsar, Jagdeep’s real name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri. He is survived by his two sons, actor Javed Jafri and television director Naveed Jafri.

7. Nishikant Kamat

Following liver complications, Bollywood’s director-actor Nishikant Kamat passed away in Hyderabad on August 17. The 50-year-old actor is known for directing Bollywood films like the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer ‘Drishyam’ and the Irrfan Khan-starrer ‘Madaari’. He has also directed the movie ‘Force’ and ‘Rocky Handsome’ among others.

8. Basu Chatterjee

Legendary director Basu Chatterjee passed away at the age of 90 in Mumbai on June 4 due to age-related ailments. Apart from being a director, Chatterjee was for being a dialogue writer, screenplay writer, and producer. He was best known for his films like Chhoti Si Baat (1975), Chitchor (1976), Rajnigandha (1974), Piya Ka Ghar (1972), Khatta Meetha, Chakravyuha (1978 film), Baton Baton Mein (1979) among others. Chameli Ki Shaadi (1986) was Chatterjee’s last commercially successful movie.

9. Rahat Indori

Poet and lyricist Rahat Indori passed away due to cardiorespiratory arrest on August 11. Besides his many famous poems, he was known for penning songs like “Chori Chori Jab Nazrein Mili” (Kareeb), “Bumbro” (Mission Kashmir), “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” (Meenaxi) among others.

10. Kumkum

Bollywood veteran actress Kumkum who appeared in more than 100 films passed away on July 28 at the age of 86. She appeared in popular songs such as “Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar” and “Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi”. The actor was best known for her roles in movies like Mr. X in Bombay, Mother India, Son Of India, Kohinoor, Ujala, Naya Daur, Shreeman Funtoosh, Ek Sapera Ek Lutera, Ganga Ki Laharen, Raja Aur Runk, Aankhen, Lalkaar, Geet and Ek Kuwara Ek Kuwari among others.

The absence of these stars has created a void in the Indian entertainment industry which can never be filled!