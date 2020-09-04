Remembering Rishi Kapoor on 68th birth anniversary with unseen pics!

By Rasti Amena Published: 4th September 2020 1:24 pm IST
Mumbai: September 4, 2020, marked the 68th birth anniversary of late actor Rishi Kapoor. The acting legend died in April this year after a two-year battle with cancer. In his long and illustrious career, Rishi Kapoor left no stone unturned to entertain the audience with his remarkable performances.

Rishi Kapoor’s Journey In Cinema

Rishi Kapoor made his debut in as a child artiste in Mera Naam Joker (1970) for which he managed to grab the National Film Award for the portrayal. As an adult protagonist, his first film was Bobby in 1973, which in fact was a little controversial for its time. Rishi Kapoor entertained audiences for almost 4 decades and was last seen in ‘102 Not Out’ alongside his best friend and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

After winning millions of hearts in Bobby, Rishi Kapoor went on to become famous as the eternal lover of Hindi cinema.

Even though Bollywood’s beloved Rishi ji has left us, leaving a void in the entertainment world that won’t ever be filled, he will forever be alive in the hearts of his admirers. We may not see his smiling face again, but his love for life, food, and acting will continue to inspire us.

Ridhima’s heartfelt post to her dad

Just minutes before the clock struck midnight on September 4, which marks Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary, Riddhima dedicated a heart-wrenching note to her father on Instagram. Sharing a bunch of throwback photos, Riddhima wrote about losing someone close to her heart, saying Rishi Kapoor will always live on in her “broken heart”: “Papa, they say when you lose someone, you can’t live without – your heart will badly break! But I know you are living in this broken heart and will be there forever!”

Pouring her heart out, Riddhima also thanked the late actor for teaching her important life lessons and helping her become the person she is today: “I know you are watching over all of us and ensuring that we live by the value system you instilled in us! You gave me the gift of compassion – taught me the value of relationships and made me the person I am today!”

“I miss you each day and will always love you,” she added.

On his 68th birth anniversary today, we have compiled some of his best unseen pics with his family, Neetu Kapoor, Ridhima Kapoor Sahi, and Ranbir Kapoor.

