Remembering SSR: Of the 50 wishes on his bucket list, Sushant had fulfilled 12

Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput, an ordinary man with extraordinary dreams made it big in the Hindi film industry giving millions of people in this country a hope to dream and making them believe that anything is possible. The actor, who is an emotion now bid goodbye to this world in 2020 leaving an unexplainable void in many lives.

For the unversed, Sushant was found dead in his residence on June 14 under mysterious circumstances. His unfortunate demise was one of the biggest tragedies of the year 2020. It was a massive loss not just to the film industry and family, but his loyal fan base across the world.

While the entire world misses his presence, we can try to find some solace by revisiting his work that he has done. The best way to remember someone would be to cherish the legacy that they left behind. Sushant, with being one of the most talented actors, was also a science enthusiast and believed in exploring the depths of everything.

The actor’s bucket list of 50 wishes will give you a hope to have dreams in life and will make you teary eyed as you think of him. In 2019, the Chhichhore actor jotted down the list of 50 wishes that he wanted to accomplish. The list ranged from Iron Man triathlon to help women train in self-defense among several other things.

Here’s remembering and cherishing his wishes:

My 50 DREAMS & counting…! 😉

1. Learn how to Fly a Plane ✈️ 2. Train for IronMan triathlon 🏃🏻‍♂️

3. Play a Cricket Match left-handed 🏏

4. Learn Morse Code _.. 5. Help kids learn about Space. 🌌

6. Play tennis with a Champion 🎾

7. Do a Four Clap 👏 Push-Up ! (1/6) … pic.twitter.com/8HDqlTNmb6 — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

8. Chart trajectories of Moon, Mars, Jupiter & Saturn for a week

9. Dive in a Blue-hole

10. Perform the Double-Slit experiment

11. Plant 1000 Trees

12. Spend an evening in my Delhi College of Engineering hostel

13. Send 💯 KIDS for workshops in ISRO/ NASA

14. Meditate in Kailash pic.twitter.com/x4jVGp4UJS — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

15. Play Poker with a Champ

16. Write a Book

17. Visit CERN

18. Paint aurora borealis

19. Attend another NASA workshop

20. 6 pack abs in 6 months

21. Swim in Cenotes

22. Teach Coding to visually impaired

23. Spend a Week in a Jungle

24. Understand Vedic Astrology

25. Disneyland pic.twitter.com/SImtmgMAcm — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

26. Visit LIGO. 🌇

27. Raise a horse 🐎

28. Learn at least 10 Dance forms 🕺🏾🕺🏾

29. Work for Free Education 📚

30. Explore Andromeda with a Powerful Telescope 🔭

31. Learn KRIYA Yoga 🧘‍♂️

32. Visit Antarctica 🇦🇶 33. Help train Women in Self-defense 🥋

34. Shoot an Active Volcano 🌋 pic.twitter.com/iKSZsFv206 — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

Learn how to Farm

36. Teach dance to kids

37. Be an Ambidextrous Archer

38. Finish reading the entire Resnick – Halliday physics book

39. Understand Polynesian astronomy

40. Learn Guitar Chords of my fav. 50 songs

41. Play Chess with a Champion

42. Own a Lamborghini pic.twitter.com/bnVoLcFaij — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

43 Visit St.Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna

44 Perform experiments of Cymatics

45 Help prepare students for Indian Defence Forces

46 Make a documentary on Swami Vivekananda

47 Learn to Surf

48 Work in AI & exponential

technologies

49 Learn Capoeira

50 Travel through Europe by train pic.twitter.com/PiSF7Gtayl — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

Some fulfilled and unfulfilled dreams

While the tasks on the list might look impossible to many, there are as good as 12 of them that the actor already ticked off with a proof he shared on his social media.



1) Flying a plane

The first on the list was learning to fly a plane and the actor shared a 35-second video of him checking the first dream off the list.

2) Training for IronMan triathlon

In the video, the actor can be seen working out rigorously. The triathlon is known as one of the toughest endurance races in the world.

3) Lefty Cricket

From his list, the actor managed to play a cricket match with left hand.

4) The blue-hole plunge

SSR took a dive in to a blue-hole, which is a marine underwater sinkhole situated in Belize, Central America.

5) An evening in the hostel

The actor also fulfilled his 12th dream, which was spending an evening in his Delhi College of Engineering hostel.

dreams, dreams…

What an overwhelming feeling. Thank you Delhi Technological University (my DCE:) for having me there and help make my dream come true.

Lots and lots of love. ❤️🍻

✅ Dream 12/50

Plan a day trip to My Alma Mater. #livingmydreams #lovingmydreams pic.twitter.com/nJemzuoERD — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 29, 2019

6) Theme park visit

The actor managed to visit Disneyland despite the pouring rain.

Come Rain🌧, Come Snow⛄️

Wherever Your Dreams take You

You Gotta Go…! 🕺🏾

—— Dream 25/50

Disneyland ✅ pic.twitter.com/828MIG95aN — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 8, 2019

7) Swim in Cenotes

Sushant ticked off swimming in Cenotes, which is a sinkhole, that’s resulted from the collapse of limestone bedrock, exposing the groundwater.

8) Spending a day at CERN

The 17th wish of his list was ticked off when he visited the European Organization for Nuclear Research, and spend an entire day at the Large Hadron Collider, CERN.

A place where WWW was invented.

A place that discovered the God (damn:) particle.

A place of numerous divine collisions.

A place where Matter matters. 😉

A big thanks to #CERN for being so welcoming and making my dream come true.

—Dream 17/50 ✅ #livingMyDreams#lovingMyDreams pic.twitter.com/LEnwdSmwSw — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 15, 2019

9) Explore Andromeda

SSR who loved to explore the space explored Andromeda through a powerful telescope.

Going Up the spiral. 🌪

Dream 30/50

Explore Andromeda through a powerful telescope. #livingmydreams #lovingmydreams pic.twitter.com/sAOIYHI62W — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 4, 2019

10) Teaching women self-defence

In a throwback video shared by the actor, SSR mentioned teaching women self-defence at an army camp.

Yes let’s do this. 🔱🔥

Dream 33/50

Help train more and more women in Self-Defense. #livingdreams #lovingdreams https://t.co/mkNFXVwPAb — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 7, 2019

11) Become an ambidextrous archer

The actor ticked off his 37 th dream as he posted a picture holding a bow and arrow, depicting his passion for being an ambidextrous archer.

Perfection resides in the ‘next’ repetition. Passion lies in the ‘present’ one.#selfmusing 💫

Dream 37/50 🌈

Ambidextrous archer 🏹#livingmydreams#lovingMyDreams pic.twitter.com/gEN68t4L5q — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 27, 2019

12) Perform experiments on Cymatics

This one featured on number 44 on his wishlist. Cymatics is the study of wave phenomena, especially sound, and their visual representations.

Sushant Singh Rajput made his his debut with ‘Kai Po Che’, went on to appear in over 10 Hindi movies. His last movie was ‘Dil Bechara’ opposite Sanjana Sanghi. Sushant’s most successful film came in 2016, when he brought to life cricketer MS Dhoni’s career in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Directed by Neeraj Pandey. Chhichhore, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya are among his other movies.

Here’s to an extraordinary legacy, an inquisitive mind and fulfilled dreams!