Reminds of Emergency: Amit Shah on Arnab Goswami’s arrest

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday termed the arrest of journalist Arnab Goswami a “blatant misuse of state power” and added that the incident “reminds us of Emergency”.

Adding that the “attack on free press must be and will be opposed” the home minister also slammed the opposition parties, saying Congress and its allies have “shamed democracy”.

Goswami was arrested by the Maharashtra Police from his residence in Mumbai this morning in a case of abetment of suicide

Congress and its allies have shamed democracy once again.



Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV & Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy.



It reminds us of the Emergency. This attack on free press must be and WILL BE OPPOSED. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 4, 2020

Goswami, who was seen being pushed into a police van, claimed that he was assaulted by police at his home, while being taken away.