Remo Dsouza donates blood at Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati Utsav

By News Desk 1 Updated: 25th August 2020 10:52 am IST
Mumbai: Choreographer filmmaker Remo Dsouza on Monday donated blood at Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati Utsav.

The blood donation camp at Lalbaug during the Ganesh Chaturthi festivity is well known, and Remo posted on Instagram his experience of taking part in the activity.

“Bappa has always showered his blessings on us. I was very lucky that I could this year give instead of asking ….a very good initiative by @lalbaugcharaja blood donation and plasma donation drive,” Remo wrote.

Along with it, he has uploaded a few pictures of him giving blood.

Remo also donated kits that comprise mask, head cover, alcohol wipes, gloves, shoe covers and sanitisers.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

