Remo D’Souza opens up on why he calls Salman Khan as an ‘angel’

Mumbai: Bollywood choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza, who had recently undergone angioplasty after suffering from heart attack, said Salman Khan came to the aid of the family at his difficult time. He added that Salman has a heart of gold and his family call him an ‘angel’.

While speaking to Times Of India, Remo D’Souza recollected the day he suffered a heart attack, and how the diagnosis came as a huge surprise to him. He called it as the ‘most frightening day’ of his life.

“I took the elevator to go up, I pressed the lift button and sat down. Once I stepped out of the lift I started coughing and I even wanted to throw up. Lizelle saw my smart watch, which checks on the heartbeat and ECG and the screen prompted ‘Are you not well?’ This pain was something that I had never experienced in my life. On reaching the hospital, we were told by the doctors that it’s a major heart attack,” Remo said.

Remo D’Souza further said, “Usually, a normal human heart works at 55% and when I was taken to the hospital, it was working only 25%. Yeh mere saath kaise ho gaya (How did this happen to me)? I keep a check on my body from time to time. It is probably hereditary, pre-workout session or work stress.”

Further speaking about how Salman Khan helped him during his tough time, Remo D’Souza said, “We call him an angel as he has a heart of gold. I have worked with him and I know the kind of a gem that he is. Salman and I don’t talk much, like, I only say ‘yes, sir, okay sir’. Actually, my wife and Salman are very close. As soon as I was rushed to the hospital, Lizelle called him. And through the six days that I was in the hospital, he saw to it that I was taken good care of. He was also personally talking to the doctors.”

Remo D’Souza and his wife Lizelle had earlier thanked Salman Khan for the support which he provided during their uncertain phase.

Lizelle D’Souza took to social media to thank all the people who helped the family in the tough time. In a long note, she thanked Salman Khan, including others, for being her emotional support.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman Khan and Remo D’Souza had worked together in Race 3.