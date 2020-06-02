‘Remove China Apps’ crosses 5 million downloads on Google Play

New Delhi: An app which aims to help smartphone users identify applications of Chinese origin has crossed five million downloads from Google Play Store in just about 15 days since its launch.

Offered by Jaipur-based OneTouch AppLabs, the ‘Remove China Apps’ was released on Google Play Store on May 17.

The popularity of the app comes amid border tensions between India and China in Ladakh and calls by Indian activists to boycott Chinese products.

The #BoycottChineseProducts campaign got a major boost after educator and innovator Sonam Wangchuk last week posted a YouTube video urging people to avoid Chinese goods.

The ‘Remove China Apps’ is ranked No. 1 among the top free apps on Google Play.

OneTouch AppLabs said this application is for “educational purposes only to identify the country of origin of a certain application(s)” and that it does not “promote or force people to uninstall any of the application(s).”

While it has managed to achieve an overall 4.9-star from reviewers, some users have pointed out shortcomings of the app.

“… I just wanted to give a suggestion for just a little feature, i.e., also tell us about the alternatives for that particular app. For example, Xender and Share it are being used by a lot of people for transfer of files, and those apps are good. But if not those apps, then what to use as an alternative…??? Hope you consider this in next update,” wrote one user in the review section.

