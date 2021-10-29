Rename Bigg Boss 15 as ‘The Tejasswi Prakash Show’, say irked fans

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is witnessing several heated arguments and high voltage drama every day. The contestants who are currently inside the Bigg Boss 15 house are — Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Jay Bhanushali, Akasa Singh, Nishant Bhat, Simba Nagpal, Afsana Khan, Vishal Kotian, Ieshaan Sehgal, Pratik Sehajpal, Miesha Iyer and Rajiv Adatia. Contenders are coming up with new strategies everyday to survive in the house. However, not all manage to impress the audience.

Now, a section of viewers are claiming most of the episodes of Bigg Boss revolve around Tejasswi Prakash. Major part of an episode and many of the promo ares just about her. Audience are also alleging that makers are doing so because she is the face of Colors TV. One user wrote that Bigg Boss 15 should be renamed as ‘The Tejasswi Prakash Show’.

If you go by promo today's episode gonna be "the tejasswi prakash show" bcz everything revolve around her only.#TejasswiPrakash #BiggBoss15 — Piyush (@BadasssPiyush) October 29, 2021

It is also to be noted that, Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most talked-about, tweeted and hyped contestant since day 1 of the controversial reality show.

#TejasswiPrakash is ruling the show.



Back to back promos, livefeed all about her one liners, episode all about her taking stand for every right thing in the house, also her entertaining the audience.



In short it is "The Tejasswi Prakash Show" 💅#BiggBoss15 #BB15 — 𝙏𝙋𝙒 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙣~𝙎𝙬𝙚𝙩𝙖🧜‍♀️ (@swetractionxx) October 29, 2021

Earlier, a few viewers alleged that Bigg Boss is completely scripted and according to it either Tejasswi Prakash or Karan Kundrra will lift this year’s trophy. This is another reason why major part of BB episodes and promos are about the Swaragini actress, claimed the loyal viewers.

Most of the real fans stopped watching #BiggBoss because they cut the screen of #PratikSehjpal and shows the boring content of #TejaswiPrakash and #KaranKundra . Time to skip this season of @BiggBoss @ColorsTV . https://t.co/3RweZ2oQxR — Ashis (@Ashis36_) October 27, 2021

Now a days this show is really disgusting support violence .

If you guys support your colorstv face and famous celebrity then tum log dusra logo ko kyu lata ho

Tejassw and karan to 🏆 da do

Baat khtm .

Violence show @BiggBoss — Aanakim (@TejaswiLove) October 21, 2021

Haa bs baat krne ko overacting krne ko bol do Abe gawar tejaswi pta h @ColorsTV wale rishtedaar h tm log ke isiliye to main episode me tm log ko h shi dikhaya jaata aisa kro @BiggBoss apne karan ya tejaswi ko h winner bna do baised saaf saaf dikh rha shame on uh @ColorsTV — dubey (@DubeyySujeet) October 29, 2021

Coming back to the captaincy task, all the contestants once again failed to complete it as they couldn’t decide on the contenders with ‘aapsi sehmati’. Following this, Bigg Boss announced that because of their action, the task won’t happen. BB not only cancelled the task but also announced that there will be no captain of the house this week.

Now, what happens next remains awaited.