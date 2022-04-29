Rename Delhi as Indraprastha: Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha President

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 29th April 2022 2:30 pm IST
Rename Delhi as Indraprastha: Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha President
Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha President Swami Chakrapani. Photo: IANS.

New Delhi: A day after Delhi chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party Adesh Gupta wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to rename around 40 places, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj on Friday demanded to rename the national capital as Indraprastha.

Swami Chakrapani, National President, Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha & Sant Mahasabha has urged Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to change the name of Delhi to Indraprastha.

He said his organisation would launch a signature campaign in this respect.

MS Education Academy

“The old name of Delhi was Indraprastha. The city has a modern name Delhi. Even in Mahabharata, it has been mentioned as Indraprastha,” said Chakrapani.

He claimed, “A king during the Tomar era had installed an iron stick which was loose…and people called it ‘Dhili’ (loose). Later on the place came to be referred to as ‘Dilli’ and then it became Delhi.”

“Indraprastha means the kingdom of lord Indra where everyone is living happily,” he said.

The Delhi Chief Minister office has not given any reaction on this so far.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button