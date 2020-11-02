Renault-Nissan JV rolls out SUV Nissan Magnite

News Desk 1Updated: 2nd November 2020 4:07 pm IST
Chennai, Nov 2 : Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) has started production of a new compact sport utility vehicle (SUV) Nissan Magnite at its plant near here.

“RNAIPL is thrilled to commemorate the start of production of the all-new Nissan Magnite. We are also exploring opportunities to export this big, bold, beautiful and charismatic SUV. This is a colossal milestone for us, and we are proud of producing a SUV equipped with intuitive packaging and human-centric engineering inspired by India and designed in Japan,” said Biju Balendran, MD & CEO.

Japanese automobile maker Nissan Motor Corporation recently unveiled its compact SUV Magnite, which will be made in India for Indian and global markets. RNAIPL is a Franco-Japanese car manufacturing joint venture.

The model launch is part of Nissan Motor’s ‘Nissan NEXT’ strategy for the Indian and global market.

“The start of production of the all-new Nissan Magnite is a proud moment for all of us. With an array of first-in-class and best-in-segment features, each grade walk has been curated to meet the aspirations of the discerning Indian customer,” Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said.

