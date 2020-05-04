Rendition of Azaan in woman’s voice invites irk

NEW DELHI: Karachi born Canadian-Pakistani singer and rapper given a rendition of Muslim call for prayers, Azaan.

Dressed in jeans and top with cropped hair and her arms tattooed, Urvah Khan uploaded a brief video clip from her album ‘Muhaajir (the Immigrant Songs)’ on April 24.

Khan uploaded the video on Instagram and captioned it saying, “Ramadan Mubarak! As a Karachi born Canadian Pakistani, my memory of the Azaan is ingrained in early childhood experience. The crackling loud speakers, the daily rituals, all part of a youth gone, but not forgotten. It dawned on me this Ramadan that I had never heard the Azaan sung with a woman’s voice, and likely never would.”

The video has invited mixed reaction with most of them condemning the act.

“Azan is not a song aur larkiyan azan nae deti hai aur is huliye m toh bilkul bhi nae Astagfirullah. (Azaan is not a song and women don’t give Azaan, not at all in this attire),” said one of the people in comments.

“Just miserabke and down right shameful that the rendition of the Azaan is done in such an improper manner that even a non-muslim like me finds it abmoniable !!! The Azaan is the most beautiful adpect of Islam rendering it like a pop song is simply a vulgar taste,” wrote another.

