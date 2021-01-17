Renovation of the only surviving historical wooden palace in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana has decided to undertake restoration work of Hyderabad’s iconic Bhagwandas Bagh Pavilion in Karwan. This is the only surviving palace in the city which is fully made of wood. This palace was originally made as a women’s quarter for one of the Qutub Shahi dynasty’s royal ladies.

This fully wooden made palace was constructed in the midst of once 26 acres spread garden. This iconic historical palace is fast crumbling by each passing day which requires immediate repairing and renovation to restore it to its former glory.

The Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MAUD) principal Secretary Arvind Kumar expressed his desire to repair and renovate this heritage structure. He hinted that the renovation project could be undertaken by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). In a tweet, Kumar said, “Isn’t Hyderabad simply amazing? During inspections today, I happened to visit this beautiful heritage structure which is unfortunately on the verge of collapse….time to take up its restoration.”

Isn’t #Hyderabad simply amazing ?



During my inspections today, I happened to visit this beautiful heritage structure which is unfortunately on the verge of collapse … time to take up its restoration !



Any guesses ? pic.twitter.com/t4UKuhchQR — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) January 15, 2021

This Pavilion palace was purchased in the early 17th century by the ancestors of a well-known city businessman who is still the owner of this palace. This palace was built on a Burma teak platform. The structure is a convergence of Mughal and Rajasthani architecture. It carries the remnants of the ‘Nirmal painting’ style.

Raja Bhagwandas Baug Pavillion is listed as a heritage structure under Regulation 13 of HMDA. As per this regulation, the owner of this structure neither can demolish it nor can he dispose it of. “Since this structure is private property and hence its owners must be consulted before the renovation work. A study shall be carried out prior to undertaking the renovation work of this historical structure,” a MAUD official said.