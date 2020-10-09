Renowed Marathi actor Avinash Kharshikar dies at 74

Mumbai: And another loss for the entertainment industry! Veteran Marathi actor Avinash Kharshikar passed away at the age of 74, on Thursday. He breathed his last at around 10.30 am in Bethany Hospital, Thane.

According to his family, he suffered a massive heart attack at home, after which he has taken to Bethany Hospital. During treatment he was declared dead. Kharshikar’s son-in-law Milind Shinde confirmed the news about his death and will perform his last rites.

Avinash Kharshikar and his career

Avinash Kharshikar garnered tremendous appreciation through the plays he worked in throughout his career.

Kharshikar started his career in the Marathi industry in 1978 with a role in a movie Bandiwan Me Ya Sansari. He also has worked in plays like Saujanyachi Aishi Taishi, Apradh Mich Kela, Vasuchi Sasu and movies like Aai Thor Tuze Upkar, Lapva Chapavi and Maficha Sakshidar.

Avinash Kharshikar was well-known for his comic acting in the Marathi industry and he worked with other well-known names in the Marathi industry like Ashok Saraf and the late Laxmikanth Berde.

Film fraternity offer condolences

As soon as the news of Avinash Kharshikar passing away came, a lot of celebs took to the social media to express grief and pour in condolences. Amongst those were Renuka Shahane and Siddharth Jadhav who took to their Twitter handles and expressed the grief. . Have a look at their tweets here:

अविनाश खर्शीकरची दुःखद exit 🙏🏽🙏🏽

ॐ शांति 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) October 8, 2020